President to donate 20 million vaccine doses abroad

Santa Barbara County confirms 7 COVID-19 cases

President Joe Biden pledged Monday to send 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines abroad by the end of June.

These doses consist of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

Last month, he dedicated 60 million AstraZeneca doses to global efforts. The FDA has not yet authorized the AstraZeneca-manufactured vaccine for use domestically.

The president did not list the countries he intends to share doses with but said the doses would not be used to “secure favors” internationally.

He assured there’d be enough vaccine doses for every American adult by the end of May.

The CDC reports that 56% of those 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 44% are fully vaccinated.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, 60% of the county’s eligibile population have received one dose, and nearly 49% are fully vaccinated.

Public Health detected seven new COVID-19 cases Monday. The county has a cumulative 34,398 cases, and 67 cases are still infectious in the county.

Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria each confirmed two new cases Monday.

Santa Barbara has a total of 6,477 cases, and four cases are active.

Lompoc’s new total is 3,822 cases, of which 21 are still infectious.

Santa Maria has a cumulative 11,560 cases, and 14 cases are active.

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 15 patients with COVID-19, and four of those patients are in critical care.

The county has not confirmed a COVID-19 death since April 30.

