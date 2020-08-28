President Trump addresses Republican convention

President Donald Trump gave a speech from the White House as the Republican National Convention wrapped up Thursday night.

Also speaking were Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a White House adviser; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Speakers also varied from Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and the president’s personal attorney, to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

— Dave Mason