President Trump alone remains composed

Amid the turbulence and endless procession of daily crisis, President Trump alone seems to understand, retaining the ability to prioritize. He hasn’t wobbled, or lost his composure, judgment or nerve.

What needs to be acknowledged is that these conflicts of culture and politics, with policy with regards to China, are a form of total warfare, economic, informational and global. Should the Democrats capture the presidency in November, it’s game over, and therein lies Mr. Trump’s real genius, his five o’clock in the morning, half-dressed, cold courage.

Like some Civil War general standing unrattled before the unexpected, enemy assault, he remains the executive in charge, calmly able to evaluate and assess. He never lost his balance while inferiors jerked and twitched.

This battle is for the homeland, and that means this battle is essentially and primarily political. Mr. Trump will commit his resources on that basis, as befitting and appropriate to a political struggle. When all around him others are losing their heads nightly in televised monologues and editorials, these talking heads and analysts, Mr. Trump alone remains composed, the commander-in-chief, the man in charge.

He has kept his head and his own counsel too. While inferiors such as John Bolton engage in back biting, Mr. Trump remains focused on strategy refusing to overreact, or to act prematurely. Soon he will demonstrate complete control and mastery. Peek under the edges, and you can see his strategy beginning to emerge.

Leaders lead best, which is to say most effectively, when the people demand their participation, literally forcing them into the forefront of the fray. Leaders respond to the demands of the people.

That’s the essence of a proper strategy befitting a political struggle, and not to be confused with a hurried, tactical response of a man being chased by events. Mr. Trump has kept his powder dry, his reserves ready.

Do the vast majority of citizens truly wish to dismantle this vehicle of freedom and prosperity we call America? Would any of us besides the radical, fringe left and the corporate, globalist traitors, garbed in their over hyped, new world paradigms, prefer China to become the leading, dominant global power?

It was these same high-tech globalist prophets remember, who first sold out America and the American middle classes.

Caesar, you will recall, was thrice offered the crown by the Senate. While Mr. Trump is no Caesar and no public body holds a crown to bestow, it is the people who will authorize his continuance in November. The lawless anarchy will be contained and prosecuted at the proper time and in an appropriate manner.

It is the Democrats who have conspired to allow this reign of terror. It was the Democrats’ responsibility to stop it. It now falls to the people who cemented them in office to review the terms of their political allegiances. If in fact, these are the turbulent conditions they wish to adopt and accept, they have certainly procured them. They and the Democrats they elected are certainly secure in the rampant thuggery, political incompetence and vile corruption.

It was Mr. Trump who overperformed during the pandemic’s worst moments. Democrats Cuomo and Newsom killed tens of thousands of their most vulnerable citizens through their own gross incompetence and negligence. It is Mr. Trump who will finally restore the order and the economy that the Democratic Party’s mayors and governors continue to seek to destroy.

In November, the American people will speak, and Donald Trump will have his victory. We shall have the next four years to see what he will do with it.

Michael DiBrezzo

Santa Barbara