President Trump has done a lot for U.S.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane. No, it’s President Trump after COVID-19, a Chinese attempt on his life with no apologies.

Add to that a weaponized media making its final multi-year attempt to destroy the Trump legacy. Projected death from COVID was 2.2 million— 200,000 is 10% of that projection. He did not kill these people.

We witnessed “science” constantly changing and biased as medicine became political. There are actually two Trumps or more. President Trump is Superman. President Trump is James Bond, countering evil forces impacting others.

President Trump has countered and converted international criminals, promoted human rights worldwide. He is also Mother Teresa, bringing home hostages, reuniting families, supporting small business. President Trump is not a Russian agent, after a plot to suggest it.

He is an Einstein who knows numbers and the algorithm (rose from ashes himself and knows how). He is a volunteer president! The Donald donated his salary to veteran causes for more than four years. Do the math.

President Trump is often a Phoenix rising, inflammable, generous and unflappable. A real annoyance at times, he is also President Trump, proud and aggressive. He made it possible to test actual therapeutics, risking his own life! Most accomplishments were never reported. These are truths overlooked.

“Destroy people and dilute facts first,” advised Saul Alinsky, a volatile figure of the 1960s, leaving a blueprint for radical mobbing. He died in 1972 leaving a national-social-work curriculum I even learned as did the Clintons and Obamas who liked his work for organizers.

Examples of radical rules are taught as strategy: Lie. Make yourself seem a larger group, unleash an angry mob, create a personal target and keep attacking it, never negotiate, spread fear, destroy sacred sites and history. Always go for more. Use hate and launch lies that divide. Marxist Alinsky (Rules for Radicals, 1971). Sound familiar? Seem familiar?

Whatever happens on Tuesday, President Trump leaves us with four suits in a full deck:

Diamonds: Peace building in the Middle East, military readiness, even with space threats. Increased trade and enforced rules for fair trade, kept air standards and protected waterways protected. Brought back jobs and created re- training programs everywhere to develop new skills. Opportunity zones. Sustained Supreme Court neutrality.

Led with Hearts: Veterans got solutions; President Trump slowed deaths from an opiate crisis. He released older black prisoners and increased probation programs. He took out dangerous gangs and illegal criminals. He brought home 50 hostages after years of delay and passive diplomatic approaches. He funded black colleges for a decade and promotes school choice.

Tax cuts. He helped single Moms and expanded family exemption to a number of children. He promoted school choice for minorities.

He sustained Social Security with a supplement so older folks could endure isolation, lockdown, stay safe and survive. He supported black organizations with many initiatives with real outcomes.

The Royal Flush: He created energy independence, SBA/PPP for small businesses like mine, cut red tape, stopped irrational unenforceable regulations. He refused to compromise on “political correctness” and its attempts to stifle honest discourse and free speech.

Spades: President Trump normalized relations with Mexico, increased travel, tourism and trade with difficult players in the world. There is more assertive diplomacy, direct help for farmers. fair trade plans, fairness in labor and international dealings in major international organizations we fund (WHO, U.N., Iran deal etc.) Win or lose, we may still lose our country to the global motives of a growing Marxist-hybrid global Technocracy.

“Partisanship has overtaken reason in our political climate, decency is not descriptive of the political environment, and prevents and threatens our ability to function and have solutions to complex problems …” (AARP -ED)

The year was 2005, not 2020. Such was the lead sentence in an AARP article. At this point, a terrible season of divisiveness is over but continues. The election of 2022 must include only leaders who are actually unifying and bipartisan, using discussion and not hate or revenge motivations. We want ethical respectful conduct expected in all other community or governmental roles

Hearing a bipartisan voice urging him to run in 2016, President Trump has seriously injured the corrupt ecosystem of the swamp, exposed intelligence cartels, collusion and fought the abuse of power continuously projected on him.

I am worried about the country’s addiction to fake news and undervaluing of our moral imperative and traditional integrity. A worse virus than COVID-19 could be coming.

Please vote … and every time for keeping “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” in the forefront. Ignoring the truth is dangerous yet voluntary.

Michele Jackman

The author is a Santa Barbara resident.