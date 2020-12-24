President vetoes defense bill

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said he intends on voting to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill had passed Congress with a veto-proof majority.

The bill, which sets the 2021 budget for the U.S. Department of Defense, contained the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act which was proposed by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbar, after the Conception boat fire.

“Once again, President Trump is recklessly undermining our national security to serve his own self-interest. This is not a game,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement to the News-Press. “Unlike the President, I actually served in the military, so I know what this bill means for our country, our veterans, and our troops.

“The NDAA passed the House and Senate with veto-proof, bipartisan majorities and I look forward to casting my vote to override this veto.”

Earlier this month, President Trump had threatened to veto the bill if Congress didn’t repeal Section 230, which protects websites from responsibility for content posted by users.

President Trump tweeted a video criticizing the coronavirus-relief package Tuesday night.

In the video, he says, “The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. . . It’s called the COVID relief bill but it almost has nothing to do with COVID.”

He added, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.”

He suggested a $2,000 stimulus check for Americans ($4,000 for couples) and more support to small businesses.

“My Democratic colleagues and I have been fighting for a larger stimulus check since May to no avail,” Rep. Carbajal said in a statement to the News-Press. “I’m glad the President has finally come out of hiding to join us in this call, but it has been his own party and his own surrogates who have fought against bigger checks for the American people all along.

“The President is talking out of both sides of his mouth, but if he is serious and he can get Mitch McConnell on board, I stand ready and willing to revise the current package so every American receives $2,000.

“Regardless of the President’s antics, I will continue working to bring additional relief as needed in the new year.”

The president has not yet vetoed the relief bill.

