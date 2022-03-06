Presidential orders on Inauguration Day 2021

Joe Biden’s actions in his first day in the White House on his first day made no sense

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Columnist Brent E. Zepke questions the logic behind President Joe Biden’s executive orders on his first day in office.

The sun sinking indicated Jan. 20, 2021, was drawing to a close. But what a day it had been! At precisely noon, the leadership of the world’s greatest power was passed to Joseph R. Biden Jr. through an Inauguration.

The tradition for installing a new president began with George Washington on April 30, 1789.

In 1793, Washington’s second inauguration began the tradition of the date being March 4. In 1937, the date was switched to Jan. 20, except when it falls on a Sunday. The location has remained the nation’s capital as it moved from New York to Philadelphia and finally the District of Columbia.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden became the 46th president to swear to “preserve, serve and protect the Constitution,” whose preamble is:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

After being sworn-in, President Joe Biden began signing executive orders. EOs do not require congressional approval because they are supposed to only direct the employees of the executive branch.

Really? How many of the ones signed on Inauguration Day impact all of us “non-employees” (except by paying taxes) of the federal government?

EOs 13985-18989 and 13991 indicated the president’s priorities by starting with advancing racial equity rather than equal opportunity, and permitting transgender individuals to participate in women’s sports by extending to sexual orientation and gender identity the same protections it extends to women and counting illegal immigrants in deciding where the congressional representatives will be elected. Promotes the general welfare?

Mr. Biden’s priorities continued with providing an “unified and effective response to COVID-19:” Unified? The red states remained open with no masks while the blue ones and Congress only dropped masks just before the State of the Union. Effective? More deaths from COVID in 2021 than 2020 despite having the Trump vaccines?

“Global leadership on health and security?” When the U.S. armed the Afghan terrorists, Russia invaded Ukraine, North Korea tests nuclear bombs, China threatens Taiwan and Iran is getting close to have nuclear bombs and a system capable of delivering them to the U.S.?

EO 13990 was designed to protect public health and restore science to tackle the climate crisis by canceling the Keystone Pipeline and restricting the production of oil and natural gas in the U.S. In doing so, it guaranteed the increased cost of everything — inflation.

Did this exceed the scope of only impacting employees of the executive branch? Did it protect your health? Do you think climate is a crisis but the events at the southern border are not? Has science “tackled” the climate crisis by causing the U.S. to shift from a creditor nation exporting oil to a debtor nation borrowing from China to buy oil from Russia (currently $700 million a day)? Does this “provide for the common defense?” Doesn’t less efficient drilling in Russia and OPEC impact our climate?

EO 13992 revoked seven of President Donald Trump’s executive orders that required budgets for federal agencies, eliminated useless committees, reduced regulations, limited enforcement to actual rules rather than guidance documents, provided notice of regulations before enforcing them, and reduced costs, without stating any facts to support their eliminations. It is estimated that the increased regulations in 2021 cost $200 billion.

Did reversing these Trump EOs help or hinder the principles enumerated in the preamble?

After signings five EOs increasing the scope of government and spending, and eight EOs canceling Trump’s EOs that reduced the scope of government and spending, the new president’s “Coup de grace” — “an action that serves as the culmination of a bad or deteriorating situation” — for Inauguration Day was signing EO 13993.

EO 13993, Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities, stated, “The policy of my administration is to protect national and border security, address the humanitarian challenges at the southern border, and ensure public health and safety.”

How did the executive order propose to do this? By halting the construction of the protective wall by terminating the national emergency declaration that funded it?

By reversing President Donald Trump’s restrictions on U.S. passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries (although many simply fly to Mexico and walk in)? By extending deferrals of deportation with a safe haven in the U.S. (at what point does “deferral” become synonymous with “cancel?”)? By fortifying DACA? How did these improve national and border security? Fences for the White House but not residents along the border?

The results were that the vacuum in the management of our southern borders was filled by the Mexican cartels, who then started charging in dollars and personal services, particularly young females, that together with their profits from smuggling in Chinese Fentanyl were projected at $100 million a week. This newly found riches enabled the cartels to threaten, bribe or eliminate any resistance including the Mexican government that had been assisting the U.S. under a Trump agreement: until President Biden ended it.

The U.S. Border Patrol became providers of services, such as food, medical and babysitting, for the 7,000/day from 170 countries permitted by the cartels to enter our country, that the administration called “different” from those to whom their vaccine, masks and distance restrictions applied. Doesn’t this make a joke of EO 13987, signed a few minutes before, that pretended to “provide an effective response to COVID?”

Isn’t opening our southern border the exact opposite of establishing justice, domestic tranquility, a common defense, the general welfare, or the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our prosperity?

Finally, on Jan. 20, 2021, with the signing pen having completed its role as a “smoking gun,” meaning “creating incontrovertible evidence,” it was placed back into its holder, and the president could retire for his first night after taking the presidential oath of office, perhaps with thoughts of his tomorrow. And what a day that would be!

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. Formerly he taught at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”