PRESSLEY, Norma Jean (Campbell)

Norma passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at home. Norma was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on August 27, 1934 as one of six children born to William and Florence Campbell. In 1942 the Campbells moved to Santa Barbara, where Norma would remain for the majority of her life. She attended local schools including La Colina Junior High and her beloved Santa Barbara High School, later working for Bank of America for many years. She was married to Charles W. Pressley for 67 years who preceded her in death.

Norma is survived by her children, Debra and Charles, Jr., 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She played the piano and enjoyed singing with her friends, and watching old movies. We want to thank Hospice for their wonderful, heartfelt care they gave to our mother. Chuck and Norma will be put to rest together at the Goleta Cemetery.