PREZELIN, Dr. Barbara Berntsen

Dr. Barbara Berntsen Prézelin, longtime UCSB Professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 22, 2021. Barbara, age 72, was born in Portland, Oregon on April 13, 1948 to Walter and Doreen Berntsen. Barbara is preceded in death by her twin sister Elizabeth, and is survived by her daughter Christine Sieburg, and her cherished grandson Chase. She is also survived by her sister Diane Berentsen, nieces Erika Gentry and Destiny Willis, grandniece Andrea and nephew Garett Gentry. Professor Prézelin graduated from the University of Oregon in Molecular Biology in 1970 where she was also President of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She received her Ph. D. in Marine Biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 1975 and came to UCSB as a postdoc where she then became an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences in 1977. Dr. Prézelin is internationally recognized as a leading researcher in studies of marine phytoplankton photosynthesis, photobiology, and the effects of ultraviolet radiation on phytoplankton primary production. Dr. Prézelin’s work in Antarctica was fundamental to understanding the beginning effects of ozone depletion and climate change. She played a key role in the success of the Aquatic Biology Major at UCSB. She was known as an engaged, rigorous and inspiring mentor She mentored more than 100 undergraduate researchers during her career and took most to sea on research cruises. For nearly a decade Dr. Prézelin also served as a Faculty Assistant to Chancellor Yang. After spending time in France as the UC Education Abroad Study Director she retired in 2012.

In her retirement Barbara volunteered at the Jodi House in Santa Barbara – empowering those with brain injuries – as well as a docent at the Santa Barbara Sea Center. She was an avid reader of books of all kinds and particularly enjoyed mysteries and both historical fiction and non-fiction. She practiced mindfulness and meditation, and was a regular at the Los Banos Del Mar Pool. Barbara’s love of French language and culture was contagious, and she spent many years working, traveling, and inviting visitors with her abroad. She wholeheartedly loved her family, garden, her dog Lola, and being at sea.

Her family, friends and UCSB community remember her as a welcoming, caring, energetic, thoughtful, passionate, and outgoing person. As a mother, grandmother and friend, Barbara was a steadfast figure of inspiration, kindness and warmth. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family, students and colleagues for her kind-heartedness, intellect, curiosity and love.

As per her wishes, she will be joined with the ocean off the coast of Santa Barbara where we will forever remember her. If you wish to honor her by donation, please consider the Jodi House in her name.