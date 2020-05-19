PRICE, Amalia “Millie”

Amalia “Millie” Price, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, May 3rd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Llewellyn Price, and Daughter, Carolyn Sell. She is survived by a daughter Marlene, and son-in-law, Thomas Laskoski, Ventura, CA. She is survived by her grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Netta Day, great-grandsons, Wyatt and Grayson, Lompoc; Daniel and Tina Morelli, great-granddaughter Mia Rosa, of Ventura; Emily and Adam Hebert, great-granddaughters Sage and Scarlet, Ventura; Amanda Day, Santa Barbara; Alexis Leyva and great-granddaughter Kaydence, Santa Barbara; and Christina and Brenden Throckmorton, and great-grandson, Bryson, Ventura. She is survived by her nephew, Erich Kesselring, Las Vegas, NV, who spent many years living with the Price family being raised for some time by Amalia, who was like a second mother to him.

Mrs. Price was born in Miesau, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1926. She was part of the greatest generation and served her country by working for the US Army Graves Registration Service as a translator in Germany immediately following WWII. Amalia Price was featured in The American Gulag and The Train to Crystal City; two books detailing the experience of German immigrants during the War.

As a Navy wife, she started her family and lived on Oahu for eight years before settling in Santa Barbara. She had a deep love of family history; a heritage she shared excitedly with her loved ones. Millie frequently donated to her favorite causes; The Humane Society and Native American Heritage Foundations. Millie and Llewellyn’s ashes will be spread over the Pacific Ocean in a US Navy burial-at-sea service in San Diego, CA.