PRICE, Leonard Atkinson, M.D.

Leonard Atkinson Price, M.D. passed away October 6, 2022 at age 87 at his home in Santa Barbara after a longterm illness.

This beloved man was husband of Diane D. Price, father to Dawn Laura (Price) Schroeder and Geoffrey Leonard Price, previous father-in-law to Richard Schroeder and Jeanette Price, and proud grandfather of Grant Gregory Schroeder, Erica Diane Schroeder, Griffen Atkinson Price, and Victoria GiGi Price.

Born in Ogdensburg, New York on May 31, 1935, to Dr. George LeRoy Price and Mrs. Laura Atkinson Price, Leonard (known to friends as “Cap”) attended college at St. Lawrence University and was a proud Phi Sigma Kappa. He worked and was on active duty in the Army’s Military Police as he saved money for medical school. He attended Queen’s University in Canada to earn his MD and during his residency at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan he met nurse and his future wife Diane DeWeese Watters. They married in 1964 and later moved to La Jolla, California for a fellowship at Scripps Clinic. He spent two years treating patients at the VA Hospital for lung disease. In 1969 the family moved to Santa Barbara to begin a practice in Allergy/Internal Medicine.

He was involved in his local community as past president of the SB Medical Society, specialist at UCSB student health center, teaching staff at Cottage and Goleta Valley Hospitals, board member of SB Scholarship Foundation, an elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Sponsor of Momentum 4 Life triathlon teams, volunteer basketball coach at San Marcos High School and a volunteer tutor in the Goleta Union School District.

He enjoyed many hobbies such as singing in the church choir, playing golf, fishing, gardening, growing roses, loving all sports, throwing 4th of July and Halloween parties, making photo montages, his poker group, the game of bridge, and most of all relishing in the pursuits of his children and grandchildren with family time.

As a living legacy donations can be made to VNA Health-Hospice in his name. His family is eternally grateful for the care he received from VNA and Dr. Michael Bordofsky.

Memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Santa Barbara at 21E Constance Ave. 2pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022.