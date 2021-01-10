PRICE-PALEY, Hedy W.

Hedy W. Price-Paley passed away, peacefully, on December 23, 2020 at Fallbrook, CA.

Hedy Wilhelmina Schlachter was born August 27, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Hedwig and Arnold Schlachter. The family which grew to include a sister, Sophie, and a brother Arnie moved to Lake Geneva, WI as Hedy began high school. She graduated from Lake Geneva HS in 1957 after which she attended University of Wisconsin at Madison and Barat College, a Sacred Heart college, in Lake Forest, IL.

Hedy’s first marriage produced three children, George, Jennifer, and Gregory. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1969. Upon arrival, they joined Santa Barbara Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club, met other new arrivals and formed lasting friendships.

In 1979, the marriage ended and Hedy began her 30-year career in real estate, working for several of Santa Barbara’s and Montecito’s prestigious real estate brokerages. She was often seen driving around Montecito in her white Jaguar, chauffering her large, white Standard Poodle, Truffy, in the rear seat.

In 1982, while attending a “Mind and Supermind” lecture at the Lobero, Hedy ran into Jeff Paley, an old friend from the Newcomer’s Club. Timing and chemistry were aligned and they quickly became a couple. They married in February, 1984. They enjoyed almost 37 very happy years of marriage. They were soul mates in every sense of the word. Their blended family consisted of 5 children, George Price, Jennifer (Nolan), Gregory Price, Pamela (Martin), Gregory Paley, 9 grandchildren, Lexi (Beausoleil), Saige (Byun), Declan Nolan, Tierney Nolan, Jessica (Crockett), David Paley, Julian Paley, Paley Martin, Madison Martin, and 4 great-grandchildren, Jude Byun, Micah Byun, Wilhelmina (Willa) Beausoleil, and Mason Crockett.

Hedy became an enthusiastic participant in Jeff’s vintage car hobby and enjoyed many tours in their 1946 Packard.

Hedy had many interests but was probably best known as a printmaking artist in Santa Barbara. She belonged to several local art and printmaker associations. Her work was shown locally as well as in Chicago, Santa Fe and other California venues.

Hedy was a member of the Santa Barbara Mission for many years.

Hedy loved animals and became very involved in all aspects of raising alpacas, breeding, showing, judging, and making hats and scarves with the fleece. Her alpacas won many ribbons at the shows.

Hedy was a loving grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always cherish the memories of their time together. She was present at their births, drove them to and from school, shared her art abilities with them. They will remember the Easter egg hunts in the backyard, Christmas and all of those special occasions. They will always remember their beloved “Mimi” for her grace, style, and the way she nurtured and loved her family unconditionally.

No services are planned at this time.