Pricing relief needed at gas pumps

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

“In our age, there is no such thing as ‘keeping out of politics.’ All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia.”

— George Orwell

Did You Know? wonders, “Who is running our country? Our county? Our city? Our schools? Our state?”

Operating from the makeshift offices used by Biden/Harris to hold their meetings and press conferences, who really is at the helm in the Oval Office, and for that matter, our government entities? Who is writing the narrative that ends up at the microphone of every elected official, repeating the same message, in the same time frame?

Is it the outside influences that are controlling every aspect? Is this why the elected officials seem to represent whoever bankrolled them, not their constituents? Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

Could Santa Barbara City Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez be straying from the narrative? Could she be losing brownie points, dollars and the script she is handed to read? Her tutelage appears to have changed.

She hedged, while Councilmembers Sneddon and Harmon panicked to push the $200,000 for rent control analysis — for whom do they now jockey? We know that the only issues the council promotes, to a small extent, are initiatives proposed by Councilmembers Sneddon, Harmon and Oscar Gutierrez — even he who worked to secure outgoing Mayor Cathy Murillo’s goal of the rent control analysis. Even the Planning Department is run by the local architects. Streets and transportation are run by the bike coalition.

Unfortunately, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann and Das Williams appear to follow the script provided by their support team, as most politicians now do, instead of leading for the good of the whole.

State Sen. Monique Limón and U.S. Rep. Carbajal, the same formula. Assemblyman Steve Bennett just voted against suspending the gas tax, which would give relief to the workers who are unable to work by Zoom, but must work in person — the waitresses, the gardeners, the house cleaners, the dishwashers, the service people, people making deliveries.

We all pay the price at the pump. Eighty-two percent of the gas increases were before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, contrary to what President Joe Biden claims, but we all know that.

The talk of gas rebates to everyone is baloney. Common sense demands the relief be at the pump, where everyone who is using the gas is getting the break. This includes the truckers whose delivery of the goods caused the prices of everything to rise exorbitantly.

The proposals by the elected officials — Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and others for gas price relief — are an angle to buy votes. Imagine a $1,000 rebate for a family of five? Where are our elected officials now?

Gov. Newsom’s latest rebate plan is $400 per vehicle with a cap of $800 per registered owner. Don’t his cronies own electrical vehicles?

Additionally, to help the taxpayer, he proposes to spend an $11 billion package, for gas pump relief. Yet everyone at tax time pays for these freebies. Who is at the puppet strings of Newsom?

One of the expenditures is $500 million to promote walking and biking. Think of the fraud from COVID-19 stimulus checks, and the $400 per vehicle is via debit card! No records! Another opportunity to steal.

Again, the same narrative, from Gov. Newsom’s microphone: “… get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Everyone, everyone who has put gas in their car, since Jan 23, 2021, knows gas prices increased that week and have risen ever since. Energy independence is the only solution, and we have the resources and the capabilities. Open the spigots and free our nation! In our hypocritical, condescending charge of climate change, we ask other countries to darken their soil, while we enrich these handlers, enslave our country with debt, and dance on Earth Day.

So much subversiveness in our world. We hear the Sierra Club and other eco environmentalists are being financed, perhaps unknowingly, by a shell corporation in the Bahamas tied to Russia, to halt oil production, fracking and American pro-energy policies.

Meanwhile, the Russians corner the market on oil, and the price of energy goes up faster than Sputnik came down. In 2021, Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company, earned record profits, after President Biden’s first year in office and the U.S. energy production was curtailed by our president. Has Russia been financing western environmentalism?

Speaking of puppeteers, it appears that many of the handlers in Washington have now come down with COVID as they work with the Oval Office. Behind the scenes in tandem. The photo ops and the reporters’ only access to our country’s positions on the world stage is from a camera-ready office.

Again, who is running the Oval Office? We suspect Susan Rice is one of the players. Will she be the next one with COVID, along with Jen Pasaki, with former President Barack Obama and the second gentleman and Hillary Clinton? We won’t be surprised if George Soros follows.

Locally, follow the two lanes of traffic that have become single lanes adjacent to bike right-of-ways. We suspect a transportation department employee with bike ties championed the trade of a car lane for bikes.

Residents did not realize how impeded their flow of traffic would become. Hold on to your brakes, because the next phase is to whittle the two lanes on upper State Street down to one, with a bike lane of course. How will this feel when the 1,500 housing units go into La Cumbre Plaza? Gridlocked? Like Los Angeles? Are they looking to make us Beijing — everyone on a bicycle? Where is the power of commerce on a bike?

And now we are saddled with the sad re-routing of the Fiesta Parade up and down Cabrillo Boulevard, breaking 100-plus years of rich Santa Barbara tradition. The State Street proprietors will reap no benefit, but the roving vendors will. Cabrillo Boulevard is not the heart of our city, but the beachfront. What a crying shame.

Now onto schools, nationwide. The school boards are demanding no D’ss nor F’s, no valedictorians, and a new teaching model called SEL — social and emotional learning.

From November 2019 to April 2021, an increase was made of 45% in school district spending for SEL.

For example, in Gwinnett, Ga. — $28 million is earmarked to hire 19 social workers and staff an SEL office. As the K-12 industrial complex is a multi-billion-dollar, taxpayer-funded industry managed by state and local government agencies, why don’t we demand a thorough investigation of its atrocious failings in the education of all children by the Santa Barbara Grand Jury benchmarked against the success in education among foreign schools in Scandinavia and Asia?

Our educational failures to meet international and national standards, and to graduate students from high school with competitive college levels, have created the need for the first year of college to be remedial for many of the community college students.

To rectify failing standards among high school graduates, a criterion for judgment must be objectively focused on academic criteria, especially reading comprehension, written, and spoken, spelling, vocabulary, sentence and paragraph construction and overall coherence in communicating fully in English. Equally needed are mathematics comprehension and application to nationally expected universal standards measuring aptitude in math through each grade level. How can we get this notion of a Grand Jury investigation started?

Another investigation needed is the mindset of Gov. Gavin Newsom. And where are the environmentalists when Gov. Newsom signed 24 housing bills in November 2021, which dictates 3.5 million additional housing units in California? Where will the water come from?

Gov. Newsom just announced that the current drought has no end in sight and water usage must be curtailed. When we have questioned the enormous amount of building cities are mandated, we are told, residential water is only 3% of the use. What about the rest?

Will we be reduced to Soylent Green?