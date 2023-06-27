Pride and Hawaiian flags reported stolen in Los Olivos

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of flags in the Los Olivos area and requesting the public’s assistance with any suspect information or video footage.

On June 22 at approximately 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800-block of Grand Avenue in Los Olivos for a report of the theft of a flag that had occurred in the preceding 18 hours.

Deputies learned that a pride flag had been stolen from a pole in front of the business after closing time the prior day. In the commission of the theft, the pole was also damaged.

While they were investigating that initial report, they learned that a neighboring business also had a pride flag stolen and a third business, around the corner in the 2400 block of Alamo Pintado had a state of Hawaii flag stolen. The thefts all seemed to occur after business hours on June 21 and prior to opening on June 22.

After taking the initial reports, deputies attempted to collect physical evidence from the scenes and canvassed the area for additional victims as well as potential cameras that would have captured surveillance of the crimes to no avail.

Deputies are reaching out to notify the public of these thefts and to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects or involved parties. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation at 805-686-5000. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by contacting the sheriff’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

It is the policy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to safeguard the rights of all people, irrespective of their disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and/or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics. Any acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are viewed very seriously and given high priority, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com