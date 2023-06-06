Pride flag to be raised in Ventura

VENTURA — The Ventura County Board of Supervisors will host a public event to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

This free event will take place on June 7 at the Ventura County Government Center. 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Speakers at the event will include Supervisor Matt LaVerne, the board of supervisors’ chair, Supervisor Vianey Lopez of District 5, and Dr. Sevet Johnson, Ventura County executive officer.

Additionally, Santa Paula Councilmember Pedro Chavez will be in attendance. He was a former member of the County of Ventura County HIV/AIDS Advisory Committee.

— Annika Bahnsen