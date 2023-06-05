Pride flags rise in Goleta to mark special month

COURTESY PHOTO

A Pride flag is positioned next to the U.S. flag in front of the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta

GOLETA — In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, pride flags have been raised at Goleta City Hall, Goleta Valley Community Center and the Goleta Valley Library.

Speaking at the City Hall while the flag was raised, Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I am proud to be here today to celebrate and to send a message to our residents and everyone who visits Goleta that we are an inclusive city. We are a city that loves and values the LGBTQ+ community, and we are a city that knows we are stronger when we stand together and when we celebrate together.”

“As a gay man who represents this city, I am especially proud to be standing with you today to raise this flag at City Hall,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards. “More than ever we need to speak up against assaults on our community, and it is important that the city take a stand in support of our LGBTQ residents and against hate. By raising this Pride flag we are letting our community know that Goleta is a city where LGBTQ people are welcomed and treated with dignity and respect.”

Pacific Pride Foundation Executive Director Kristen Flickinger added, “At this moment, when elected officials are being asked to take a stand for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, the city of Goleta is renewing its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, not only during Pride season, but every day. Pacific Pride Foundation is proud to be a partner in this work.”

The Goleta City Council will proclaim June as LGBTQ and Pride Month during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 6 at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

— Liam Hibbert