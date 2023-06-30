Prime Time Band to perform at courthouse

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

Patriotic music will be performed by the Prime Time Band during a Fourth of July concert Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. This photo is from the band’s concert in September at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta. Dr. Paul Mori directs the Prime Time Band last September at the Stow House in Goleta.

SANTA BARBARA — The Prime Time Band will perform at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunken Garden at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The band will play patriotic music during its traditional outdoor concert at the courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

Last year’s Fourth of July concert stood out for its variety of music as well as vocal soloists.

The Prime Time Band consists of more than 60 musicians who are 40 and older. It’s directed by Dr. Paul Mori, who became the band’s third musical director in 2021. Dr. Mori is an adjunct professor at Westmont College, conducts the Santa Barbara Reading Orchestra and regularly plays the bassoon.

“Music has the power to transport our imaginations and our emotions,” Dr. Mori said on the band’s website, ptband.org. “At its best, music matches our experience of living. With its power to evoke feelings, images and memories, it inspires us to live richly with hope. And what can be more important?”

— Dave Mason