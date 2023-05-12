Prime Time Band to perform in new venue

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Paul Mori will lead the Prime Time Band when it performs its spring concert May 21 in Goleta.

GOLETA — The Prime Time Band will present a free spring concert, “A Celebration of America’s Musical Landscape,” at 2 p.m. May 21 at Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

This is a new venue for the band. Those attending are asked to enter the parking lot off Cathedral Oaks Road.

The band is composed of adults from age 40 to 90, many of whom hadn’t played an instrument since high school or learned to play during their retirement or semi-retirement. The band is directed by Dr. Paul Mori, a member of the Westmont College music faculty.

For more information, visit ptband.org.

—Marilyn McMahon