Prime Time Band to perform Sunday

Musicians will perform a variety of tunes, including patriotic music, at Sunday’s concert.

GOLETA — The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta.

There is ample public parking nearby.

Music will vary from patriotic classics to pop tunes and family favorites. The band invites everyone to bring blankets or beach chairs and claim a spot on the grass for the outdoor concert.



Dr. Paul Mori directs the Prime Time Band.

The band of 60-plus musicians is directed by Dr. Paul Mori of Westmont College. The program offers music varying from patriotic classics to pop tunes and family favorites.

The nonprofit Prime Time Band has two missions: providing free concerts for the community and entry points to music-making for mature adults, including those with no musical experience and those who have been inactive for a long time.

For more information, see www.ptband.org.

Dave Mason