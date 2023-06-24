Prince Harry and me and our similarities

Prince Harry and me not being invited by King Charles III’s to celebrate the monarch’s birthday on June 17 at the Trooping of the Colours, reminded me of our not being invited to his coronation on May 6.

On May 6, in the stillness of the early morning with the stimulus of my first cup of coffee, my wandering mind strayed from the magnificence of Westminster Abbey to the participants in the coronation ceremony to their connections of the spectators, one of whom the cameras scanned was Prince Harry. Hmmm, I wondered, I was also a spectator: Was there a connection between Harry and me?

Once the seed of the idea was planted, aided by a second cup, my thoughts drifted to wondering where I had heard a theory about connections among people. Ah ha, it was a humorous game called “Six Degrees of Separation from Kevin Bacon” — based on everybody in Hollywood being connected by no more than six acquaintances from anyone else. Mr. Google responded to my inquiry as to whether there was any substance to that theory with the following info.

Social psychologist Stanley Morgan tested the hypothesis that everyone is connected by just a few intermediaries, with his experiment of tracing a letter from a few hundred people in Boston and Omaha to a complete stranger in Boston. The results were that the letter did not change hands more than six times, which supported the hypothesis that everyone is connected.

Subsequently, Columbia sociologist Duncan Watts, using this concept to develop a network theory, reached the same conclusion in his book “Six Degrees: The Science of a Connected Age.”

Gardiner Morse, of the Harvard Business Review, found that the network theory was complex, but thought that it had possibilities in explaining how fads spread. Could this explain why I recently saw holes in the jeans of so many girls in small- towns from Gallup, New Mexico, to Rawlings, Wyo.?

Once the theory of the connections between people was established, the connections between Harry and me were so obvious!

Prince Harry, aka “Harry” for this discussion, was watching the coronation without his wife. So was I. Harry’s wife Meghan was in a part of Santa Barbara known as Montecito. My wife Carol was in Santa Barbara. Meghan was probably sleeping. Carol was sleeping. Six degrees of separation?

For the coronation, Harry’s third row seat provided a relatively unobstructed view: My recliner seat was unobstructed. Harry had to stand for parts of the ceremony: I had to stand to refill my coffee cup.

Harry’s British paternal grandparents were deceased. My British maternal grandfather was deceased.

Harry has red hair. My pre-silver hair had reddish highlights. Perhaps only five degrees of separation?

Harry has an older brother William, who he complained once bullied him: I have an older brother Barry, who bullied me. Amazing, isn’t it?

Harry’s parents divorced: my parents divorced. Harry did not like his stepmother Camilla. I did not like my stepmother Evelyn. Only four degrees of separation?

Harry has complained about the lack of warmth in his relationship with his father. My complaint about the lack of warmth caused my father to start to show the warmth he had already felt. Three degrees?

Harry wrote a book, “Spare,” about dealings with one of his life’s struggles. I wrote a book, “One Heart — Two Lives,” about dealings with one of my life’s struggles.

For the coronation, Harry walked through Westminster Abbey. I have walked through Westminster Abbey. No one, including both Harry and me, can walk through without feeling the aught of the religious and historical events that have occurred in the abbey.

Harry must have thought of the history of that storied building, where the legend is that the abbey began when Saberht, the first Christian king of the East Saxons, founded a church on a small island in the river Thames that was consecrated by St. Peter. Since William the Conqueror in 1066, every sovereign has been crowned in the abbey except Edward V and Edward VII, neither of which were crowned. It was renovated after the damage from bombs in WWII.

While walking the abbey’s floors below, I saw the tombs of men who contributed so much to society, such as Isaac Newton, Geoffrey Chaucer and Robert Browning. However, the one that made my eyes water, since men don’t cry, was the one for the “Unknown Warrior,” whose remains, after World War I, were brought from the Flanders field in Belgium that was immortalized by John McCrae’s “Flanders Field:”

“In Flanders field the poppies blow “Between the crosses, row on row… “We are the Dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow “Loved and were loved, and now we lie, “In Flanders fields.”

For many American warriors, their “Flanders fields” were in Luxembourg, from the Battle of the Bulge, and Normandy, where, after reading the stones of two 18-year-old brothers, I silently heard the “unofficial” words “Day is done, gone the sun” to the melancholy bugle playing “Taps.”

Harry earned some award while serving in the Royal Marines but did not wear his uniform to the coronation. I earned the Athlete of the Year title while serving in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp but did not wear my uniform.

Harry did not wave from a balcony or participate in any post-coronation celebrations. I did not wave from my balcony or participate in any post-coronation celebrations.

Harry spent the next day in Santa Barbara. So, did I, although I suspect there were more than a few degrees of separation in our emotions.

Harry subsequently appeared in a London court as a participant. I appeared in a London court as a spectator and participated multiple times in American courts, where the similarities continued as both American and British jurisprudence are based on the Ten Commandments.

If two cups of coffee helped me to understand the theories of a social psychologist, a sociologist and the Harvard Business Review, would a third cup help me understand women?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”