Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to royal duties

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, would not continue as working members of the Royal Family, and Harry will be giving up his honorary military titles.

The pair made a controversial split from the Royal Family over a year ago, taking a step back from their full-time royal duties at the start of 2020. At the time, the couple agreed to review the situation after a year had passed. The couple’s royal patronages and Harry’s honorary military titles will be returned to Queen Elizabeth II and redistributed to working members of the royal family.

“While we are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The couple and their son, Archie, currently live in Montecito. They announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child.

