Prince Harry back in U.S. after quick trip for coronation

Prince Harry, a Montecito resident, traveled to London for the Saturday coronation of his father, King Charles III, but he didn’t stick around long, leaving on a commercial flight shortly after the end of the coronation service.

The Duke of Sussex landed in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, just over a day after leaving. His quick departure from London was ostensibly so that the Prince could celebrate the birthday of his son, Prince Archie.

Harry was not accompanied on his travels by Meghan or his children, who remained in Montecito.

Harry was one of the first members of the royal family to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation, entering alongside his uncles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and two of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. While his appearance at the event was his first public appearance with his family since the release of “Spare,” the prince’s controversial memoir, many noted that he was relegated to the third row for the coronation, seated next to the even more controversial Andrew.

Prince Harry was also not invited to join the “working royals” that appeared with the King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the ceremony. He also did not join other members of his family on their precession back to the palace, instead departing the abbey separately.

