Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly interested in Hope Ranch estate

RUMORS & BUZZ

By Momus

Editor’s note: The News-Press today is launching a new column, “Rumor & Buzz,” written by a journalist who has chosen a nom de plume: “Momus.” In Greek mythology, Momus is the god of satire and mockery.

The buzz around town is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have either already purchased or are shopping for a very private estate in Hope Ranch, having determined that their Montecito mansion does not properly accommodate them.

This comes amid rumor that the duke’s father, King Charles III, is withholding a decision on whether to provide “prince” and “princess” titles to the couple’s children until he learns what his errant younger son will be exposing about the royal family in his upcoming book, now delayed by Random House until next year amid reports that Princess Harry desires to edit out material that might upset the new king and Queen Consort Camilla.

DUTCH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

Prince Harry

According to one report, Prince Harry was “shocked” by the adoration shown by the British public for his father and elder brother.

Momus presumes that Harry, who has been demoted to the bottom rung (alongside disgraced Prince Andrew) of the royal website, got read the riot act in an old-fashioned dressing down while in London last month for the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On another front, internet chatter suggests that the Sussexes’ PR company, Sunshine Sachs, dumped the couple after accumulating unpaid bills of up to $2 million, which, after a tussle, finally got paid.

***

Rumor has it that Rick Caruso, owner of the Rosewood Miramar and candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has designs on the Montecito Village Shopping Center (home to Montecito Village Grocery in the upper village) for a refit into the kind of Disneyesque shopping experience he has constructed in Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Westlake — and The Grove, adjacent to L.A.’’s iconic Farmer’s Market.

The Montecito site, which extends into a spacious zone leading to Village Automotive, is apparently up for sale — and Mr. Caruso is thought to be sewing up a deal that, if true, would impose his grandiose imprint upon bucolic ‘Cito.

Locals are already buzzing (read: lamenting) about the wisdom of replacing their community’s laid-back country feel with a slick center filled with high-end boutiques along with the high-volume traffic and parking issues it would naturally invite.

***

NORTH IRELAND OFFICE

Meghan Markle

We can exclusively reveal that the charming site in the middle of Coast Village Road where Cava Restaurant & Bar presided for 25 years will be filled by Clark’s Oyster Bar of Aspen.

In addition to a wide selection of oysters on the half shell on its Aspen menu, Clark’s features lobster roll, crab cakes and cioppino — and a variety of caviar.

Judging by its high rating online and rave reviews, Clark’s should be a very welcome addition to the eateries in Montecito’s lower village.

Out with the old, in with new — and onward into the Roaring ‘20s!

TITTERS

Montecito thespian and Trump Syndrome Deranged Billy Baldwin tweets: “Am I alone or should Trump be criminally charged as well?”

Substitute the name “Trump” with “Alec,” and you’re closer to the mark, Billy.

There’s this tweet from Montecito celebrity Oprah Winfrey about movies and TV series: “I have an idea: What if we just have all women directors?”

Way to go, Oprah, advocating sexual discrimination …

If you have a tip for Momus, send to momus@newspress.com.