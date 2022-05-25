Prince Harry plays at polo match benefitting Heal The Ocean, CALM, Foodbank

COURTESY PHOTOS

Prince Harry, left, wearing the black helmet, plays for the Los Padres team at a polo match Sunday in Carpinteria.



Prince Harry joined the action Sunday at a polo match in Carpinteria.

The Montecito celebrity played on the Los Padres team at the Lisle Nixon Memorial Match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquetball Club.

In addition, Heal The Ocean was invited to the event as one of three Santa Barbara charities to receive donations made at the event through the Los Padres team and its families and friends.

Darcie Dierenfield, left, and Hillary Hauser, the Heal the Ocean executive director, attended Sunday’s match, where HTO received donations through the Los Padres team and its friends and families.

HTO Executive Director Hillary Hauser attended the Sunday match with HTO Treasurer Thomas Dabney and Darcie Dierenfield, as guests of the Archewell Foundation. The Archwell Foundation was formed by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to “uplift and unite communities one compassion at a time.”

Los Padres defeated the Klentner Ranch team 14-10. But the generosity of the Los Padres team to Heal the Ocean was seen as the true victory on Sunday, according to a news release from Heak the Ocean.

Sunday’s event also benefited CALM, a Santa Barbara County nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse and treat its victims, and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Prince Harry accepted the Lisle Nixon Memorial award for his team on Monday.

