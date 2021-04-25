Prince Harry returns to Montecito ahead of Queen’s birthday

One of Santa Barbara’s royal residents returned to Montecito on Tuesday after attending the funeral of his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at 99 years of age.

Prince Harry flew into Los Angeles Internatioanl Airport on an American Airlines flight, arriving at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to multiple media reports, which was 24 hours before the widowed Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday.

Reports said the Duke of Sussex was “conflicted” about either staying in the United Kingdom to celebrate his grandmother’s birthday, but ultimately chose to return home to his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his son Archie.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on April 11 to attend the April 17 funeral, marking his first visit to the country since he and his wife quit as senior royals. Reports also claimed that it was doubtful the prince would stick around to celebrate the Queen’s birthday with her.

Upon his return, a chauffeur-driven luxury SUV with tinted windows was pictured leaving a private terminal and arriving at the Sussexes’ mansion in Montecito about two hours later, according to reports.

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK on July 1 to unveil the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, but his visit isn’t guaranteed due to Ms. Markle’s approaching due date.

