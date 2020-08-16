Prince Harry surprises Invictus Games competitors

MONTECITO — It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling in nicely to their new Montecito estate.

Prince Harry unexpectedly joined a virtual call with a group of competitors of the Invictus Games Saturday morning from the couples’ new home. The call included Jen Warren, from the United Kingdom, Bruno Gruevremont, from Canada, Mark Reidy, from Australia, and team captain J.J. Chalmers. The members recently completed a virtual triathlon known as the At Home Superhero Tri, according to a report from Us Magazine.

“I tried to book Captain America, but I managed to get Captain Wales instead,” Mr. Chalmers joked when the prince entered the call.

Prince Harry quipped back, “The banter certainly hasn’t improved in the last few months, that’s for sure.”

Prince Harry, a former military pilot, addressed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

“With lockdown and everything else that’s been going on… surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together not only to do the physical side, which is improving your mental fitness, but to be together as a team doing something like this, and having a goal and a purpose and to some extent a distraction from the day to day life,” he said.

The royal couple moved into their 19,000 square-foot estate in Montecito last month.

— Mitchell White