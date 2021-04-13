Prince Harry to travel to London for funeral

Doctor orders Meghan, who’s pregnant, to stay home in Montecito

Prince Harry will be flying to the U.K. this week in preparation for the funeral of Prince Phillip, who died at 99 years of age April 9. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining him at the funeral due to her doctor’s orders to stay stateside in the couple’s Montecito home. It will be Prince Harry’s first reunion with his family since his and Meghan’s interview, pictured above, with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle will not be joining her husband, Prince Harry, to attend this Saturday’s funeral of Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, following her doctor’s orders to stay in Montecito due to her pregnancy.

A private funeral for the late Prince Phillip, Prince Harry’s grandfather, will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor this Saturday. The 99-year-old duke died April 9.

Prince Harry will fly to Britain to participate in the funeral proceedings, marking the first time the ex-royal will be united with his family since he and Meghan’s bombshell interview in March with fellow Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey.

During the CBS interview, Meghan and Prince Harry alleged numerous claims against the Royal Family. These claims included a lack of protection from the press, the dismissal of Meghan’s mental health struggles and alleged conversations about the race of the royal’s child before he was born. These allegations prompted responses from members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William.

Meghan and Prince Harry also announced during the interview that they are expecting a baby girl to be born in the summer.

Prior to the funeral, members of the royal family will gather inside the grounds of Windsor Castle for a procession on foot before the coffin departs for the chapel. During the procession, Buckingham Palace said, guns will be fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

“The plans for the funeral are in line with the Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognize and celebrate the Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth,” the palace said in a statement.

