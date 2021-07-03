Prince Harry travels to London, unveils new statue of his mother

HARPO PRODUCTIONS / Joe Pugliese

Montecito resident Prince Harry traveled to England this week to unveil a new statue of his mother at Kensington Palace. This is the second time he reunited with his brother, Prince William, after a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William on the grounds of Kensington Palace Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue depicts Diana standing with two young children in the Sunken Garden below the apartment where she once lived. It stands now as a tribute to the beloved princess that is meant to honor “her love, strength and character,” the brothers said.

“Every day, we wish she were still here with us,” Prince Harry and Prince William said in a joint statement.

This is the second time the brothers reunited after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a bombshell interview with their Montecito neighbor and talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March. Following the interview, Prince William blasted the couple’s claims, telling the press that the British royals are “very much not a racist family.”

According to national reports, the interview created a rift between the two brothers, and their relationship remains rocky.

