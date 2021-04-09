Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies at 99



By GRAYCE MCCORMICK

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday morning at age 99.

Members of the royal family announced his death on their website, saying, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

They wrote that the prince “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Further announcements will be made in due course, according to the website.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, and his death has since been met with numerous tributes from Britain and all over the world. A framed notice containing the news was placed on the railings outside Buckingham Palace, as per tradition, according to national media reports.

Prince Phillip died Friday at age 99. (Courtesy photo)