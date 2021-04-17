Prince Philip’s funeral this morning

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTO

TV coverage of Prince Phillip’s funeral will start as early as 6 a.m. today on some networks.

COVID-19 means limits on the funeral for Prince Philip, but this morning’s ceremony at Windsor Castle will still stand out as the royal family’s salute to Britain’s longest-serving consort to a monarch.

Because of the pandemic, about only 30 people will attend the service, where they will be socially distant in the castle’s St. George’s Chapel. It is set for 7 a.m. Pacific time.

In the U.S., the funeral will be televised on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. Coverage will start around 6 a.m. Pacific time. Telemundo will start its Spanish-language coverage of the funeral at the same time.

CBS, ABC and NBC will start their coverage at 6:30 a.m.

Coverage will also stream on NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CBS News Live, CNN News Stream, Fox News Go and Telemundo.com.

The funeral procession will start around 6:45 a.m. Pacific time. Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin. But Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, will walk between the brothers. And David Armonstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, will walk next to Prince Harry.

The BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth II will travel at the rear of the procession in the State Bentley.

The funeral comes after the bombshell CBS interview in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answered questions from fellow Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey. But Buckingham Palace has insisted the funeral procession order is not related to current tensions within the family. The palace said the arrangement represents the Queen’s wishes.

Ms. Markle is staying in Montecito because of doctor’s advice against flying. She is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a baby girl.

— Dave Mason