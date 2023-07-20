02/27/1956 – 07/01/2022

It has been a year since our sweet sister, Priscilla Ann Susman, peacefully left this world, with us by her side. Priscilla was 66 years old and had been the recipient of a single lung transplant in 2019. Because her immune system was so compromised by the anti-rejection medications she had to take, a virulent infection took over her body and, in the end, she was not able to fight it. Priscilla died at UCLA Hospital on July 01, 2022.

Priscilla was many things in her life. A daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, a wife, a colleague, an office engineer, a store owner, an animal lover, a beach goer (there was always a beach chair in the back of her car) a plant enthusiast and a voracious reader (she never went anywhere without a book). Priscilla was kind with a tender heart. She was a great listener with a great laugh and a free spirit with many dreams and wishes. Priscilla was resilient and overcame many hurdles in her life, which made her both strong and vulnerable. If you knew Priscilla, you knew this to be true.

Our dear sister died too young, and we miss her every day.

We are planning to have a memorial gathering for Priscilla. If you would like to attend, please contact Laura Susman Armor by phone or text @ 415-258-9484 to let us know.