Pritzker continues to deny he’s seeking higher office

Gov. J.B. Pritzker

By GREG BISHOP

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to deny he’s seeking to make a bid for the White House in 2024.

The incumbent Democrat has been rumored as a possible 2024 Democratic contender for president of the United States. He was asked if that’s the case last week.

“Well, I’m supporting (President Joe Biden) in his re-election, and he has said and indicated that he intends to run, so that’s where I stand,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I’m going to be out there advocating for his re-election and the election of all Democrats.”

The incumbent Democratic governor also denied he’s been asked to run for the presidency.

“Nobody asks anybody,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I’m focused on running for the governorship of Illinois. Every day I spend trying to lift up people across this state. I intend to do that for the next four years.”

Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski said it’s difficult to take that seriously if you look at recent speeches Gov. Pritzker has given, in particular a speech last month to New Hampshire Democrats.

“I think you can reach only one conclusion watching that speech: It’s a yes. Of course, that’s just my guess,” Mr. Dabrowski told WMAY. “You watch that speech, you watch him lean in, you watch his rhetoric, you watch his energy. It sure looks like it. It’s hard to say no after watching that speech.”

Gov. Pritzker faces Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in the November gubernatorial election.