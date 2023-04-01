Private schools choose their students

COURTESY IMAGE

Re: “School Choice is the New Civil Rights Movement,” by Chris Talgo, News-Press, March 25.

While I prefer to ignore most of the propaganda that currently passes for political discourse, as a retired public school teacher, I feel compelled to respond to the recent editorial characterizing school choice as the new civil rights movement.

The article — and virtually all like it promoting school choice — leaves out one very important difference between public and private schools: the choice that schools have.

I’m quite sure that testing outcomes in private schools are substantially higher than those of public schools. Of course they are. Private schools get to choose their students whereas public schools must accept anyone within their boundaries. That includes students with emotional and physical disabilities (excuse me, differences) for whom it can be incredibly expensive to provide appropriate care and who are unlikely to be academically high functioning.

Students must be enrolled regardless of their language skills with dozens of languages other than English represented in California and nationally. Students with behavioral issues or low academic potential must be accepted by public schools when they enroll and their needs must be addressed regardless of the extra cost and drain on district resources. Private schools can reject any of these potential applicants, and they do reject them. Is it any wonder their outcomes appear superior?

So to all proponents of school choice, let’s make this fair. Give parents their checks for education expenses, but require any school to which they apply to accept their children with no additional fees. Do that, and I predict the differences between the educational outcomes of private and “failing” public schools will disappear in a heartbeat.

Robert Lindsay

Santa Barbara