Pro-law enforcement rally at Sheriff’s Office headquarters

A group of enthusiastic law enforcement supporters brought signs and snacks to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Brown, sheriff’s human resources manager Bob Gonzales and multiple deputies greeted the group in front of the main building. Deputies also showed their gratitude by honking, waiving and slowing down for a quick word with the group as they drove by.

Event organizers brought a pizza lunch for deputies as well as American flags and pro-law enforcement signs.

“All what we are is a bunch of patriots who want to come down and not make trouble and say, ‘We love you guys and we support you,’” event organizer Linda Foster said.

