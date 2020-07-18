Pro law enforcement rally in Goleta

A group of pro-law enforcement locals rally on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road in Goleta on Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

“Police Lives Matter,” “fund the police,” and honking horns.

Those were the sounds that were resonating loud and proud at both corners of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta Saturday morning, as more than two dozen people gathered to support local police and law enforcement in a “Back the Blue” rally.

Several dozen people gathered in Goleta on Saturday to show support for local law enforcement.

(Video credit: Kenneth Song/News-Press)

“Everyone just wants to support the cops, I think Santa Barbara has done a great job keeping us safe. It’s safe because of our police and safe because of our community, so I want to keep it that way,” Justin Shores, one of the event’s organizers, told the News-Press.

Mr. Shores, 38, said the idea to hold a rally came about earlier in the week, when an article on lawenforcementtoday.com came out calling for nationwide rallies on Saturday to support the police.

After reading the article, he shared it with his friends and began organizing the event. Originally, Mr. Shores said the plan was to hold it near City Hall, but “most people wanted to come here to show a little bit of visual support.”

The rally certainly received a lot of support, with passersby honking their horns, motorcyclists revving their engines and others showcasing their flags as they drove by.

