Probation department awarded grant funds

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is the recipient of a one-year, $160,585.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.

The funds will be used for collaboration with court officials and the prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders, compliance with court-ordered probation terms, as well as check ins with probationers and alcohol testing. The grant program runs through Sept. 30, 2021, according to a news release.

“Our Partnership with the Office of Traffic Safety program helps DUI offenders stay on track and meet the terms of their probation,” Santa Barbara County Probation Department Chief Tanja Heitman said in a statement. “With enhanced supervision and regular Court involvement, there are important interventions provided with a decreased chance of re-offending. We are pleased to be able to continue our efforts working with high risk DUI offenders to prevent further incidents of drinking and driving.”

OTS Director Barabra Rooney added, “Prevention is the best tool to address the significant traffic safety issue of DUI. The goal of Probation programs are to help people convicted of DUI not put themselves in a position to make the same mistake again.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mitchell White