Probation department gets grant to supervise people with DUI convictions

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department has received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions.

The $178,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their probation and prevent probationers from re-offending.

“This grant provides critical resources and services to individuals with a focus on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-involved traffic crashes,” Tanja Heitman, Santa Barbara County Probation Department chief, said in a news release. “The probation department is very appreciative of the partnership with OTS. In collaboration with OTS and local law enforcement agencies, we are working together to ensure a safer community.”

“The safety of our communities is a top priority and intensive supervision programs hold DUI offenders accountable for their actions,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This concerted effort improves the safety of our roadways by addressing the devastating impacts impaired driving has on our communities.”

The probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in the use and calibration of Portable Alcohol Screening devices and relevant statutes pertaining to DUI offenders, distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts, and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders. The grant program runs through September 2023.

Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

