Probation Department launches Prison to Employment program

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Probation Department has launched its Prison to Employment program, which will provide employment development and subsidized employment services to individuals going through the justice system who are out on probation.

According to a press release, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a contract on Tuesday for the P2E program to provide these services to justice involved individuals.

Under the P2E program, the Probation Department and Workforce Development Board will collaborate to help unemployed and underemployed adults on probation. Goodwill Industries will implement the program with grant funding from the WDB and Department of Social Services.

The program’s aims are to reduce recidivism for those under supervision and improve their employment outcomes when reentering the community from local jails and state prisons.

Before starting with the P2E program, clients will be referred to it after being identified at Probation Report and Resource Centers and complete a job readiness class.

