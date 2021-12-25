Probation officers spread holiday cheer

COURTESY PHOTOS

Deputy Probation Officers Maria Nava, left, and Denise Murillo distribute gifts during recent wellness checks.

Deputy Probation Officers Jeff McGarey and Erica Ontiveros help with the delivery of care packages to families for the holiday season.

The holiday gift effort involved Deputy Probation Officers Joel Estrada and Monica Gomez.

Twelve Santa Barbara County Probation officers spread some holiday as they conducted recent wellness checks during home visits to youth under community supervision.

The officers delivered 50 care packages to families of youth on probation. Donations were received from a variety of sources, including fresh vegetables and canned foods donated by La Casa de la Raza, arts and crafts supplies, donated grocery gift cards, and donated toys by CommUnify for the younger children in the home.

Officers were happy to facilitate the donations for families during the holiday season, and youth and families expressed gratitude and thankfulness for the care packages, the probation department noted in a news release.

— Dave Mason