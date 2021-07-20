Probation staff honored

Tanja Heitman, the Santa Barbara County chief probation officer, has announced that this week is the annual Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, which honors probation professionals.

“Probation officers, juvenile institutions’ officers and pretrial services specialists throughout the county dedicate their lives to rehabilitation and community safety in order to improve the quality of life for all in our community,” Chief Probation Officer Heitman said in a news release. “During this most challenging time, the Probation Department has focused on making more meaningful connections and implementing strategies that account not only for public safety but also the health and well-being of the people under supervision.”

The resolution commemorating Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors “recognizes these officers for their significant contribution to making Santa Barbara County a safer place to live.”

The news release stressed that “probation is the alternative to incarceration and probation officers are trained experts prepared to successfully manage trauma.”

— Dave Mason