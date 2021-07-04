Problems with Republicans

All great empires fade.

We did pretty well unless you count the slavery issue and the Native American genocide.

Then there was imperialism where we took what we could from numerous countries around the world and then left an ecological and cultural mess. The blowback is now haunting us.

We spend our money on the military, endless war and nuclear bombs we can’t use but must maintain.

Oh, but we are back! Back to normal, you know, the sort of normal that created global warming. So it seems we have finally totally chosen to turn our back on Mother Earth. OK then …

In 2016 with the help of Vladimir Putin we installed a Mad King. We tried to get rid of him, but Republicans wouldn’t have it.

They were having too much fun stacking the courts and stealing two Supreme Court seats, but passed virtually no legislation like responsible gun laws — something the majority of the American people want.

The Mad King said in 2016 and in 2020 that if he lost the election, it was rigged. So this lie has led the Republicans in 48 states to pass almost 400 laws on a “let’s rescind the vote” agenda.

More than 60 courts, even the U.S. Supreme Court and then Attorney General Bill Barr said Joe Biden won.

Republicans don’t want to talk about, remember or own the insurrection of Jan. 6. Even though their Mad King incited it. Republicans also don’t want to debate voters’ rights.

They do, however, have their Mad King. Kneel and kiss the ring.

Glenn Griffith

Santa Barbara