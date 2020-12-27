Professionals teamed with fire department for toy drive

THOUSAND OAKS — Express Employment Professionals of Thousand Oaks partnered with the Ventura County Fire Department for the Spark of Love Holiday Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive took place Nov. 16 to Dec. 10. All toys and donations collected were distributed to local nonprofits to bring joy to children in need.

Spark of Love was thousands of toys behind pace due to increased demand, which is why Express Employment Professionals stepped up to help.

People participated in the Toy Drive by dropping off unwrapped toys to Express’ offices in Thousand Oaks or Oxnard or making monetary donations online to the Ventura County Firefighters Association Charity Fund. All proceeds went to buying toys or sports equipment for the children. People also helped by buying a toy from the Spark of Love registry, and all online purchases were delivered to Toy Central for distribution.

There was also a raffle for those who contributed to the Spark of Love Toy Drive hosted by Express.

“The Spark of Love Toy Drive was an amazing success,” said EEP president Neil McMillan in a news release. “All of the community came together in support to help the children of Ventura County.”

— Gerry Fall