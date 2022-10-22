Professor to discuss Biblical perspective on environmentalism

RICHTERSANDRA

Sandra Richter, author of “Stewards of Eden: What Scripture Says about the Environment and Why It Matters” will give a talk Nov. 3 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop.

SANTA BARBARA — Sandra Richter, Westmont’s Robert H. Gundry professor of Biblical studies, will discuss “Down to Earth: A Biblical Perspective on Environmentalism” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

The Westmont Downtown Lecture is free. No tickets or reservations are required. Free parking is available on the streets surrounding CAW or in nearby city parking lots.

“Terms like ‘sustainable agriculture,’ ‘species extinction rate’ and the ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ — almost unknown 20 years ago — have become regular parlance for this generation,” said Dr. Richter, who earned a doctorate in Hebrew Bible from Harvard University. “But this topic is also controversial, particularly within the faith community. I’ll offer a biblical perspective on environmental stewardship and how it is that this contemporary concern is also an ancient one.”

Dr. Richter, who has taught at Westmont since 2017, serves on the New International Version Committee for Bible Translation. Her book “Stewards of Eden: What Scripture Says about the Environment and Why It Matters” has won numerous awards from Christian publishers and organizations

For more information, call 805-565-6051.

—Dave Mason