Proforma Color Press acquires Commander Printed Products

Proforma Color Press, located in Ventura, announced the acquisition of Commander Printed Products on Feb. 16.

Proforma Color Press has been serving Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than 22 years. The company focuses on the printing and design of promotional products for local businesses.

Proforma is part of the official Proforma network, which has more than 700 locations across the country. Additionally, Proforma is a part of the Ventura Chamber of Commerce.

The company that Proforma acquired, Commander Printed Products, is a printing manufacturer located in Oxnard. It has been a supplier to the local printing market for over 47 years.

“We look forward to our continued growth with Commander Printed Products’ deep roots in our community,” said David Schmaeling, president of Proforma Color Press.

The new addition to Proforma offers a new customer base to the company, allowing it to expand and offer new logo wear, promotional items, location decorations, storage and fulfillment programs.

This will all be assisted by Proforma’s eCommerce Platform, “Prostore,” which allows the company to be accessible for online company stores.

If you would like to learn more about this acquisition or the Proforma Color Press company, visit proformacolorpress.com.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com