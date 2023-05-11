Program offers help with paying water and sewer bills

About 500 Santa Barbara residents are now eligible to receive help in paying their past and current water and sewer bills.

That’s because the Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize Finance Director Keith DeMartini to execute an agreement to participate in a federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Councilmember Kristen Sneddon said it was an “excellent program” that also drew unanimous support from the city’s Water Commission.

The LIHWAP program provides financial assistance to low-income Californians to help manage their residential water utility costs. Qualified low-income households can apply to a Local Service Provider to receive a one-time benefit payment of up to $15,000 on their past-due combined water and wastewater bill, as well as benefit payments on current water and wastewater bills.

The program includes all eligible low-income households, regardless of whether they are current on their bill or have a past due balance. It is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development under the Department of Health and Human Services. Applications and eligibility for the program are administered by LSPs.

The LSP for Santa Barbara County is CommUnify. CommUnify’s role includes customer outreach, intake, eligibility verification and calculating the LIHWAP benefit amount.

“This is a really exciting program to bring to the city,” Dakota Corey, the city’s water supply and services manager, told the council Tuesday. “It will provide assistance to low-income customers and help households pay down their residential water and sewer bills.”

The “big benefit,” she said, is that it will apply both to arrearages and current bills, and that “there’s no date that limits how far they go back.”

The benefits will be available to low-income residents on a first-come, first-serve basis, she said.

Eligibility to participate in the program depends on an applicant’s gross income being at or below 60% of the state median income, Lyndsay Maas, the city’s new assistant finance director, told the council. This translates to an income of $62,000 for a family of four.

A “nice feature,” she said, is that if an applicant’s water and/or sewer bill is included in his or her rent, “they’re still eligible to participate.” Their landlord would apply their benefit to their rent payment.

The city does not have income information on customers, she said, so it’s difficult to say how many are eligible to participate, but CommUnify “gave us an estimate that we should be able to help about 500 community members.

“That’s fantastic,” she said.

CommUnify has launched an extensive marketing campaign in English and Spanish “to make sure they’re aware of the program and take advantage of it,” Ms. Maas said.

In addition, the city will include flyers in customers’ water bills and put information about the program on the city’s website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, late fees and disconnections for water and wastewater bill non-payment in the city were suspended in March 2020. The city is working to reinstate late fees for utility bills this July and disconnections for water and wastewater bill non-payment in September.

The city’s participation in LIHWAP ahead of resuming disconnections would allow eligible customers to address unpaid balances on their accounts ahead of being assessed late fees or experiencing any disruption to their water service.

Their options to avoid late fees or disconnections are to pay their balance in full by June 30, set up a payment plan by Aug. 31, or contact CommUnify to apply for assistance if eligible, Ms. Maas said.

She said people can also apply to participate in the program by downloading a form from the city’s website. They can also call the city if they have questions “and we’ll walk them through how to apply.”

