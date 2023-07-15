Progress made on Emergency Department renovation

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital discusses improvements with News-Press

COURTESY COTTAGE HEALTH

The Emergency Department at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is undergoing improvements during a three-stage project.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has announced the completion of its second of three renovation stages for the Emergency Department.

The upgrade brings a number of improvements to the department: nine additional beds, a family room, an education room and, most importantly, a new system to better manage time and precious bed space. The final phase, expected to be completed in May 2024, is anticipated to accommodate an additional 30,000 patients.

“We’ve implemented what we call a vertical care unit,” said Denise McDonald, the director of Emergency and Trauma Departments.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital expects to serve an additional 30,000 patients by the time renovation is finished next year on its Emergency Department.

The vertical care unit allows the hospital to save space on beds for those who need the space, and instead puts able patients in a chair or wheelchair.

“This allows us to see more patients a day,” she told the News-Press. “It allows us to not have a waiting room full of people.”

The success of this second phase has yet to be seen as it has only recently started being implemented. The third phase, estimated to take around eight months, will not begin until after Labor Day.

“The last phase we have to take down our three trauma rooms, and they’ll all get remodeled and brought up to regulation,” said Dr. McDonald. “Be patient with this while we transition. We’re convinced we’re doing the right thing.”

For more information visit cottagehealth.org.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com