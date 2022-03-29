‘Promise Central’ helps efforts toward free year if college

SANTA MARIA — Local high school students can get help completing steps to receive their first year free at Allan Hancock College at twice-weekly “Promise Central” events on the college’s Santa Maria campus.

Promise Central events take place every Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Building A, Room 103 at Hancock’s Santa Maria campus and will continue through May 30. These events are free, and no appointment is necessary.

During these days and times, prospective Hancock Promise students can get help completing required Promise steps, such as filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or DREAM Act applications, participating in the new student orientation, creating a first-semester plan, and exploring which classes they plan to take.

Completing these requirements allows students to receive the Hancock Promise and qualify them for priority registration for summer and fall classes.

The Hancock Promise provides local high school graduates with a year of free tuition during their first year at Hancock. The Promise is open to all students who enroll at Hancock immediately after graduating from a high school located in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District. Students who are home-schooled or completed their GED through a local adult education program within the district are also eligible for the Hancock Promise.

To learn more about the Hancock Promise, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/promise.

Open registration for summer and fall classes at Hancock start April 30. Summer classes begin June 13. Fall classes start Aug. 15.

— Staff report