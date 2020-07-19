Propaganda campaign created to demoralize us

Why do the Democrats choose criminals over citizens? It’s incomprehensible and counterintuitive, and yet it’s a winning strategy. What does that say about us? It says a propaganda campaign to demoralize us over the crimes of our forefathers had been wildly successful.

Joe Biden can’t face a press conference, and yet 52% of the population think he’s the best choice to run a country? Obviously mentally challenged and physically failing, he stands for nothing and puppets socialist tyranny — MARXISM— and yet the majority of voters trust HIM to save us?

Some rich guy is pulling the strings and paying off politicians, but it was the Communist Party of China that had set us up, patiently over decades waiting for the spark that could be fanned into the flame of self-immolation.

Socialists were embedded in government, the media, professional sports, high tech and big corporations, and they were activated to seize the day when the hounds of hell were loosed upon us — the third plague was toxic love. Mark these words.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara