Proposed hotel in Funk Zone

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSStory poles rise to represent the silhouette of a proposed three-story 250-room hotel at 101 Garden St. in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The Garden Street Hotel is a 174,812-square-foot hotel and subterranean parking garage that is being proposed for the southwest corner of Garden and Yanonali streets. The Santa Barbara Planning Commission recently decided to continue its review of the project, and that gives developers more time to study employee housing and do neighborhood outreach. The commission plans to discuss the hotel again on May 11.