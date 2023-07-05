Prosecutors say murdered woman was victim of real estate fraud

Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information on Montecito homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about this 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne, seen entering a Montecito property during a homicide. This photo is from surveillance footage. If you know anything about the suspect associated with this car, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.

Before she was found suffocated in her Montecito house last May, a murdered 96-year-old woman was already the victim of another crime: real estate fraud, with the alleged aim of stealing her home, prosecutors said.

The alleged perpetrator of that fraud — Pauline Lisa Macareno, 47, of Los Angeles — remains behind bars while awaiting her second arraignment in the 18-count felony case filed against her, Senior Deputy District Attorney Casey Nelson told the News-Press.

“She is in custody, and her bail is set at $1 million,” he said. “She recently picked up a new misdemeanor battery charge in jail, so that might add a small amount to her bail.”

Ms. Macareno was initially arraigned a little over a year ago, and her preliminary hearing was held on June 1, the prosecutor said. A judge ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence at the hearing to hold her over for trial, and her second arraignment was set for June 13.

She did not appear for her arraignment, however, and the matter was continued again until June 20, DDA Nelson said. On that date, it was continued again until Aug 1.

In the Information filed against her following her preliminary hearing, prosecutors charged Ms. Macareno with conspiracy, identity theft, loan sharking, forgery, first-degree residential burglary, and the filing of false documents with the state and county.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the fraud case in a June 5 news release asking the public for help in identifying a suspect or suspects in the murder of Violet Evelyn Alberts, a longtime Montecito resident.

“Prior to her murder, Alberts was the victim of fraud, which was being investigated by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The suspect involved in the fraud has been in custody since Aug. 9, 2022. However, detectives are still attempting to identify the suspect responsible for the murder.”

Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, told the News-Press last week that her office is not prepared at this time to release any new information on the case.

“Detectives responded that the investigation is ongoing, but there are no updates at this time,” she said.

Ms. Alberts was found dead in her home in the 900 block of Park Lane on May 27, 2022.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence at about 8:30 a.m. with fire department personnel and medics for a report of an unresponsive person. When deputies arrived, they found a woman, Ms. Alberts, deceased under suspicious circumstances. Sheriff’s detectives and forensic technicians responded to the residence to assist with the investigation.

On June 1, 2022, the Coroner’s Bureau conducted an autopsy and made a preliminary determination that her death did not appear natural. The Coroner’s Bureau later confirmed her death to be a homicide. The cause of death: Asphyxia due to covering of the nose and mouth.

“Through their diligent investigation, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives have identified the motive and do not believe this crime was random,” sheriff’s officials said in their initial update on June 5.

Detectives said they had developed information regarding a suspect vehicle seen entering and leaving the property during the time of the murder. “The Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to identify the owner or occupant of the midsize SUV.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives then followed up on the leads generated by the photos and the request for information.

On June 15, they continued their public outreach by sharing additional images, with a focused request for information from Los Angeles-area residents.

“Today, detectives are sharing new photos, extracted from a closed-circuit video camera along with a second request that members of the public reach out with any information they may have about the suspects associated with the pictured 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne,” they said.

“Detectives are specifically asking for assistance from Los Angeles-area residents as they have discovered that the white Porsche traveled from Los Angeles to Montecito on the evening of the murder. Residents in the Los Angeles area that may have loaned or rented their 2015-2018 white Porsche Cayenne in May 2022 are encouraged to reach out to detectives. Detectives are also encouraging Montecito residents to continue to check for any surveillance footage from May 2022 for this vehicle.”

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder.

“If you know the subject associated with this vehicle, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at 805-681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.”

In the meantime, prosecutors are focusing their attention on the real estate fraud case.

They allege that between Sept. 28, 2020 and Oct. 15, 2020, Ms. Macareno engaged in a multifaceted conspiracy against Ms. Alberts with the goal of taking her Montecito home.

The following are the “overt acts” they cite in the Information filed against the defendant:

– On or about Sept. 28, 2020, Ms. Macareno obtained an appraisal of the real property located in the 900 block of Park Lane. That property is the victim’s address.

– On or about Oct. 2, 2020, the defendant drove to the same Park Lane property with a promissory note, deed of trust and option to purchase agreement.

– On or about Oct. 2, 2020, Ms. Macareno presented the promissory note, deed of trust, and option to purchase agreement to Ms. Alberts while at that Park Lane property.

– On or about Oct. 9, 2020, the defendant caused a deed of trust to be recorded at the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

– On or about Oct. 15, 2020, Ms. Macareno caused $217,000 to be sent from Marchland Inc. to Ms. Alberts, recorded at the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

In the Information, Ms. Macareno is charged with committing identity theft on Sept. 22, 2020, Feb. 24, 2022, March 8, 2022 and March 22, 2022; and procuring four false instruments for record, the first a statement of information filed with the secretary of state on Feb. 24, 2022; the others a preliminary change of ownership report, transfer tax affidavit and grant deed, all filed with the Santa Barbara County clerk-recorder on March 8, 2022.

She also is charged with forging the counterfeit grant deed “with the intent to defraud” in an attempt to pass it off as true and genuine while knowing it to be false, and with theft from an elder or dependent adult, both on March 8, 2022.

The defendant is charged with first-degree residential burglary on Oct. 2, 2020 and Oct. 27, 2020, both times while Ms. Alberts was there.

In addition, she is charged with loan sharking between Sept. 28, 2020 and Oct. 2, 2020 for willfully and unlawfully making or negotiating a loan for herself or another person.

And between Sept. 28 and Oct. 15, 2020, the defendant is charged with:

– Loan sharking in that she “did willfully and unlawfully make or negotiate for herself or another a loan, or contracted or received interest or a charge in excess of that allowed by law.”

– Acting as a finance lender or broker without a license from the Commissioner of Business Oversight authorizing her to do so.

– Conspiracy to commit the crimes of loan sharking and acting as a finance lender or broker without a license.

– Engaging in fraudulent or dishonest dealings in connection with a loan.

