Protect Taiwan from China

China’s President Xi Jinping struck an aggressive stance against all who would dare to deny his country the island of Taiwan.

Those who resist the takeover will “have their heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

China, the bully of the South China Sea, has faced escalating criticism over its prolonged genocide of Uyghur Muslims in its far-western Xinjiang region and its strong-armed takeover in Hong Kong. Whether intentional or not, China is responsible for the deaths of more than 4 million people worldwide and 607,000 in the U.S. due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus. Due to this and many other offenses, China is now considered to be a pariah among civilized nations.

China’s aggressive warnings are a bluster to provide a test to our current government. They wait to see how we respond.

So far, the Biden administration has projected nothing but weakness and chaos, but if we do not protect an ally like Taiwan, our standing as the leader of the free world will be diminished and eventually destroyed. China and Russia will then be ready to divide up the nations of the world.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated their support for Taiwan during their confirmation hearings. Mr. Blinken stated the U.S. commitment to providing Taiwan with the capabilities it needs to defend itself. This is obviously not enough.

America spends more on defense than the next seven countries combined. We and our allies must protect Taiwan with our entire arsenal against China’s sinister intentions. It’s time for the civilized nations of the world to stand up to Chinese aggression.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara